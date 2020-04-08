The Henderson County Commissioners Court, on Tuesday, extended the Declaration of Local Disaster for the COVID-19 crisis until April 30 and included additional emergency orders to the original document.
The declaration, which went into effect at 11.59 p.m. on Tuesday, directs those living in the county to "remain and shelter at their place of residence."
"Gentlemen, as you all know, the effort that has put into this document over the past 10 days is extraordinary," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Milburn Chaney said county officials have been meeting twice daily to stay up to date on all information coming in about the virus and to talk about county responses.
Henderson County Attorney Clint Davis said the new document has added a "locked door provision for non-essential businesses."
It allows non-essential businesses with 10 or fewer employees at one location to continue to conduct business, so long as they do so with a locked front door with no public access and they maintain social distancing and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for all employees in the business.
McKinney said county officials have kept in contact with officials at the local hospital and local doctors and used their input in determining the direction the county needed to go with the new declaration.
Davis said the declaration directs people to stay at hame except for essential trips such as to buy food, go to the doctor or to work at one of the essential businesses. The declaration calls on people to "only leave their residences for essential activities which would include essential jobs, medical treatment, and obtaining food."
The order allows people to "care for others by obtaining essential items for loved ones, neighbors or friends who are unable to do so themselves."
The county declaration includes details about what are considered essential and non-essential businesses.
The County’s declaration does not alter the Governor’s specific orders effectively closing gyms, limiting restaurants to take out only, closing massage therapists, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and tattoo and piercing businesses.
Even with the new law in place, it's going to require the cooperation of the public, Davis said.
He compared the possible penalties for violation of up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 as having the same effect as a traffic ticket. Even though exceeding speed limits is against the law, people still do it.
"You're not going to get 100% compliance just because Commissioners Court issued an order," Davis said.
Davis said much incorrect information about the virus and the county response has been spread about the virus on sites like Facebook. Davis said a Tyler television station posted a story that said there had been a fifth and sixth documented case of the virus in Henderson County.
"What that did is fueled the fodder on Facebook," Davis said. "You have to realize, there are people posting on Facebook with completely insincere motives about posting. They have personal agendas, business agendas and other reasons."
Davis said Henderson County is unusual in that Cedar Creek Lake and Lake Palestine bookend the county. Renters from high risk areas like Dallas and Smith Counties often come to rent for vacations. The declaration states that it shall be unlawful for any person to rent or lease residential premises, RV's, Tiny Homes, rooms, or other similar separate housing units to any third party as short term rental. This order does not apply to hotels or motels that have one or more full time employees onsite for housekeeping. Hotels and motels that have one or more full time employees on site are deemed essential.
As for Easter church services, the same rules apply as in the past two weeks. Gov. Abbott included language to encourage online worship services and encouraged social distancing among those in attendance.
Read the Department of Homeland Security CISA PDF here: CLICK
