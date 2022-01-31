Henderson County’s spike in community COVID-19 spread numbers remained in effect when NET Health reported its latest figures Thursday.
The county’s rolling rate stood at 113.41, well above the 85.29 on Jan. 20.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate
All seven of the counties served by NET Health are well in the “substantial spread” category, which is a rating of 35 or above. Van Zandt County had the highest, with 217.85. The lowest was Anderson County with 56.66.
Substantial spread means “large-scale, uncontrolled, community transmission.
Henderson County’s fatality total has grown to 372 since the beginning of the COVID count in 2020. So far in 2022, 14 fatalities have been reported.
Total confirmed cases have reached 10,799, an increase of 4,232 since the first of the year.
Hospitalizations increased again in Trauma Service Area G, which includes Henderson County. The number surged to 516 on Thursday, but had backed down to 509 two days later. On Saturday, 112 were in ICU and 67 on ventilators.
The record high number of hospitalizations was set on Sept. 8, 2021, with 822 cases. Numbers were also high last January, with 684 cases on the 6th.With the spike in cases, more county residents are getting tested.
As of Monday, 87,679 tests had been administered, about 2,000 more than the previous weekly report.
Vaccination records showed still less than half of Henderson County residents age 5 and older have had at least one shot, 41.2% However, 67.33% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, not including boosters.
NET Health COVID Vaccine Clinic is now at its new location at 815 North Spring Street, which is located directly behind the main offices at 815 North Broadway Avenue. The COVID Vaccine Clinic operating hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations are also available at various local pharmacies.
