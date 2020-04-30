After a vote of Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Henderson County's COVID-19 Emergency Declaration will continue, but emergency orders issued by the Commissioners Court will expire at the end of the day on Thursday.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas said the Emergency Declaration is important to make the county eligible should any COVID-19 emergency funds be allocated by the federal government.
"It's still continuing and could continue for several weeks," Thomas said.
The Emergency Declaration is different from the emergency orders that called on residents to comply with rules such as to "only leave their residences for essential activities which would include essential jobs, medical treatment, and obtaining food."
"I don't think we can do anything that supersedes or contradicts what the governor has said," County Attorney Clint Davis said. "My recommendation is that we allow our order the expire on the 30th and not issue any additional orders."
The County’s emergency orders echoed Gov. Greg Abbott's specific orders effectively closing gyms, restaurants to take out only, massage therapists, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and tattoo and piercing businesses. Non-essential businesses with ten or fewer employees at one location were allowed to conduct business so long as they could do so with a locked front door.
On Monday, Abbott loosened some of those rules, effective May 1.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said the residents should remain diligent in taking safety precautions while the economy is being reopened. He said social distancing and proper hygiene will slow the virus down.
In comments from the public, Jeff Weinstein asked the commissioners court to promote people wearing masks while the virus is still a threat. He also advocated more COVID-19 testing in the county.
Commissioners also approved:
• an Interlocal Agree-ment to assist the City of Enchanted Oaks, located in Precinct 2.
• a donation from Michael Cathey, for the use of an electronic sign to provide information to the public for a road closure of County Road 2930 Peach Tree Road, located in Precinct 2 and
• authorized payment of bills totaling $318,342.16.
