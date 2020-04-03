The Trinity Valley Community College Board voted on Monday to move its May election to November and to authorize President Jerry King to take action on behalf of the college when necessary related to the coronavirus.
The board has one contested seat in District 3. Kenneth McGee's term will continue until after the election.
In other action, the trustees voted approve authorizing King to execute a contract with Ferrilli for additional Enterprise Resource Planning training using current budgeted funds if possible. Ferilli is a technology services company that specifically serves the needs of higher education. ERP is the integrated management of main business processes. The board approved using contingency funds if necessary to help pay for the training.
The college has also released its latest COVID-19 report, which includes the current schedule for the remainder of the year. The campuses will remain closed to both student and visitor traffic through May 4. Graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 14-15 will be postponed to a to-be-announced later date. All spring semester courses will remain in an online or remote format for the remainder of the semester.
The college is making outdoor Wife hotspots available at the Athens, Palestine, Terrell and the Terrell Health Science Center campuses. In Athens, the live wifi is in the TVCC vehicle behind Cardinal Gym.
Summer course registration begins April 13, and advisors will be providing virtual advising sessions to assist students with summer registration. Depending on the COVID-19 situation, there is a possibility that summer courses could be delivered in an online or remote format. A decision will made and communicated by May 4 about the instructional delivery format for summer courses.
Fall course registration begins April 27, and will begin with advisors providing virtual sessions to assist students with registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.