The Trinity Valley Community College Board holds its March meeting on Monday and although the public will have no in-person access, they can still take part in the proceedings.
The teleconference meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Anyone interested can call 877-853-5257 or 888-475-4499 and enter the access code 785-686-8495 to participate. Individuals can call in at no charge and be able to both listen to and speak to the board.
The board will discuss authorizing President Dr. Jerry King to take action on behalf of TVCC as deemed necessary related to the coronavirus.
Also on the agenda is whether to cancel the board of trustee election set for May 2 and reschedule it for November 3 as advised by Governor Greg Abbott in his state of emergency declaration.
King issued a message this week concerning the college's response to the health concerns and the governor's declaration that in effect closed TVCC and other schools until April 3.
"We appreciate the governor's quick action to help flatten the curve and slow community spread of COVID-19," King said.
Spring break was extended through March 27 and work was underway to make courses available online.
"College administrators have been working tirelessly to provide the best virtual learning opportunities for our TVCC students to finish the Spring Semester strong," King said.
King advised the students to focus on themselves, their families and remaining healthy for the remainder of the COVID-19 threat.
Resources for TVCC students and instructors will be available on the college website.
Other items on the agenda include:
• business, financial and investment reports for January;
• discussion of a contract with Ferelli Technology Consulting and
• discussion and consideration of personnel matters;
The next meeting is tentatively set for April 27.
