The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch is embracing East Texas Giving Day — April 28, 2020 from 6 a.m. to midnight — to bring public awareness and support to the building and completion of its state-of-the art primate habitat that costs nearly $600,000. East Texas Giving Day helps provide critical funding for area nonprofits and is organized by East Texas Communities Foundation.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the care of the nearly 800 residents residing at the sanctuary must go on. On Giving Day, the sanctuary is hoping to raise $10,000 for the completion of its innovative design for nine current resident macaques and five capuchins as well as future monkey residents rescued from the exotic pet trade and research labs. When completed, the new structure can provide a home for more than 50 primates and will include two wooded half-acre yards, spacious heated housing for the winter months, platforms and climbing structures.
While these animals are currently in well-equipped enclosures, the new structure will further enhance meeting their physical, social and psychological needs and raises the bar on what life can be like for them, including Nanette and Gabby — two resident rhesus macaques retired from research living at Black Beauty since 1997. Nanette, identified in research as RH-1228 gave birth to her daughter, Gabby identified as RH-1278 “the infant of RH-1228” in 1992. The mother-daughter have put their horrible early lives behind them and spend hours grooming each other in the sun, foraging, enjoying food puzzles, digging through grass and sunning themselves on a high platform.
On East Texas Giving Day Black Beauty is asking supporters and the community to spread the word and take advantage of dollar-for-dollar matching funds - a great way to inspire donors to give and help the sanctuary reach its goal of giving these primates a better life. Prescheduled giving starts April 6th. To make a donation, go to www.easttexasgivingday.org/clevelandamoryblackbeautyranch.
The sanctuary is also hoping that people spread the word about #BlackBeautyRanch and #ETGivingDay by sharing on social media, in emails and in texts to encourage others to give. Follow Black Beauty Ranch on social media at Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact: Traci Hanson,903-469-3811, ext 105, thanson@fundforanimals.org
-30-
Founded in 1979, the 1,400-acre Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, operated by the Fund for Animals in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, is one of America's largest and most diverse animal sanctuaries. Located in Murchison, Texas, Black Beauty is a permanent haven to more than 800 domestic and exotic animals rescued from research laboratories, circuses, zoos, captive hunting operations, factory farming, and government roundups. Residents include tigers, bears, primates, bison, tortoises, horses, burros and more. To respect the peace and privacy of the animals, the sanctuary is open to the public only twice a month for intimate pre-scheduled Ranch of Dreams Tours. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeautyRanch for regular updates on our work and tours.
Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States and its affiliates around the globe fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the HSUS takes on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries, and together with its affiliates, rescues and provides direct care for over 100,000 animals every year. The HSUS works on reforming corporate policy, improving and enforcing laws and elevating public awareness on animal issues. More at humanesociety.org. Subscribe to Kitty Block’s blog, A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast.
