City of Athens
The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 in the City of Athens on Wednesday, April 8.
This is the second case of COVID-19 in the City.
Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with this newly confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual, if they believe they may be at risk of infection.
Henderson County
Officials in Henderson County have confirmed its fifth and sixth positive cases of Covid-19. The individuals are home in stable condition at this time. NET Health has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patients. Officials encourage residents to stay calm, take precautions, avoid touching your face, wash hands and if possible to stay-in-place. Call your doctor or ER if you are exhibiting symptoms.
