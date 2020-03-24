Responding to the coronavirus threat, the City of Athens and Henderson County made their meetings available online this week, while temporarily suspending in-person attendance.
The city council conducts regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month. The County Commissioners Court meetings are held each Tuesday.
Governor Greg Abbott’s office made limiting in person access by approving a request by the Office of the Attorney General to temporarily suspend a limited number of open meeting laws The action will allows governmental bodies to conduct meetings by telephone or video conference to advance the public health goal of limiting face-to-face meetings.
The Commissioners meetings have been streamed for more than a year. Viewers can to go YouTube and type in Henderson County Admin.
The city is making its meetings available via Facebook Live.
An important item on the Commissioners Court meeting agenda was extending the emergency measures to April 7. County Judge Wade McKinney issued a proclamation on March 19 stating "I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capability of the local jurisdiction of control. I am requesting that you declare a state of emergency for the County of Henderson and issues appropriate directives to deal with the emergency."
The City of Athens, which also issued a declaration on the March 19, and included an extension on its Monday night agenda. The results of those discussions were not available at press-time.
Governmental bodies are still required to do the following:
• provide online written notice containing a public toll-free dial-in number or a free-of-charge video conference link;
• an electronic copy of any agenda packet:
• provide the public with access and a means to participate in the meetings, preferably through two-way audio or video connections; and
• provide the public with access to a recording of those meetings.
