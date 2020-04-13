Sales tax allocations for April are on their way and reflect the state of the economy before the COVID-19 crisis hit. Athens' allocation was slightly ahead of the April 2019 figure.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts are receiving $701.8 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 0.5% less than in April 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
Athens' total of $428,515.60, is up 1.27% from last year. Athens year to date was a healthy 11.95% above 2019.
Hegar predicts next month’s allocations, which will mostly reflect sales made in March, will begin to show the impact of pandemic-related business shutdowns. The agency expects local allocations in May to be lower, and June allocations will likely deteriorate further.
Other Henderson County totals include Gun Barrel City, with a $309,013.77 allocation, up 8.34% from last year. For 2020, so far, the city is up by 9.98%.
Chandler took a major drop in April of 22.73% and is 1.71% ahead of 2019 for the year.
It was a strong month for several communities, including Trinidad, up 90.2%, Caney City, 43.67%, Murchison, Eustace 15.42%, Tool, 12.68% and Berryville, 10.74%.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their April 2020 allocation, the April 2019 allocation and the percent of change.
Athens – $428,515.60 – $423,121.53 – (1.27%)
Berryville – $1,500.23 – $1,354.60 – (10.74%)
Brownsboro – $16,460.48 – $21,456.75 – (-23.28%)
Caney City – $5,953.24 – $4,143.49 – (43.67%)
Chandler – $54,251.28 – $70,212.19 – (-22.73%)
Coffee City – 14,573.07 – $8,049.15 – (81.05%)
Eustace – $8,793.16 – $7,617.95 – (15.42%)
Gun Barrel City – $309,013.77 – $285,217.58, (8.34%)
Log Cabin – $3,002.71 – $2,867.53 – (4.71%)
Malakoff – $36,331.75 – $37,643.35 – (-3.48%)
Murchison – $7,248.52 – $6,159.38 – (17.68%)
Payne Springs – $9,953.02 – $9,945.83 – (0.07%)
Poynor – $858.89 – $858.02 – (0.10%)
Seven Points – $41,584.31 – $51,386.56 – (-19.07%)
Tool – $8,447.31 – $7,430.22 – (13.68%)
Trinidad – $16,042.35 – $8,402.61 – (90.92%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.