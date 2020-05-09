The May sales tax allocation for Athens show the city already trending downward as the first effects of the COVID-19 shutdowns were felt.
The allocations are based on collections in March. Widespread social distancing requirements were not in place across much of the state until late March, meaning the impact of those measures affected only a portion of allocations for this month. The agency expects next month’s allocations, based on April sales, will show steeper declines compared to a year ago.
The May figures from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar show Athens with an allocation of $520,396.39, down 10.88% from the $583,962 recorded in May of 2019. For the year-to-date, the city had an allocation total of $2,602,080.98 and remains 6.49% ahead of the 2019 figure.
Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $824.1 million in local sales tax allocations for May, 5 percent less than in May 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
Most Henderson County municipalities were on the positive side in May, with only Payne Springs and Poynor showing a decrease. Gun Barrel City, with an allocation of $400,710.35 improved by 5.05%, and is 8.83% above the 2019 total.
Chandler's allocation of $78,766.57 was a 10.97% improvement over last May. Chandler is up by 3.67% for the year.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, the May 2020 allocation, May 2019 allocation and percent of change:
• Athens – $520,396.39 – $583,962 – (10.88%)
• Berryville – $1,767.51 – $1,626.23 – (8.68%)
• Brownsboro –$23,098.70 – $22,204.87 – (4.02%)
• Caney City – $9,090.62 – $5,710.67 – (59.18)
• Chandler – $78,766.57 – $70,975.91 – (10.97%)
• Coffee City – $22,816.60 – $15,858.97 – 43.87%
• Eustace – $11,846.57 – $10,957.28 – (8.11%)
• Gun Barrel City – $400,710.35 – $381,427.95 – (5.05%)
• Log Cabin – $4,617.80 – $3,449.45 – (33.87%)
• Malakoff – $48,236.59 – $41,188.36 – (17.11%)
• Murchison – $32,173.43 – $11,865.85 – (171.14%)
• Payne Springs – $12,753.73 – $13,494.63 – (-5.49%)
• Poynor – $1,106.98 – $1,756.64 – (-36.98%)
• Seven Points – $46,829.34 – $44,118.03 – (6.14%)
• Tool – $11,094.23 – $10,418.40 – (6.48%
• Trinidad – $14,988.09 – $11,010.19 – (36.12%)
