Central Athens Elementary kindergarten teacher Jackie Davis (pictured) was one of 191 people to receive a vaccine dose during the Sept. 8 clinic held at Athens High School.
Athens ISD will host another free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the AHS cafeteria, 708 E. College St.
AISD is offering the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 or older who needs a first or second dose of the vaccine. People under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not necessary.
