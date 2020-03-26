Athens ISD district and campus leadership teams will launch the new distance learning program for all students beginning Monday, March 30. It expects there will be a period of adjustment for everyone involved as they work through a brand new way of educating students during challenging circumstances. May we all commit to being patient and extending grace to one another during the coming days.
Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon pickup began in the parking lot of Athens High School Tuesday. On Thursday, March 26, at AHS from 9 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. And 4:45 to 6 p.m., instructional packets will be distributed to elementary families, and Chromebooks requested through the Tech Survey will be distributed to secondary families (grades 6-12). Please read on for important information.
Distance learning will require a partnership between parents/guardians and teachers in order to encourage students to complete their lessons. Teachers will call and/or message students regularly during set hours.
Two-weeks’ worth of reading and math-based instructional material will be available for parents of elementary students to pick up at AHS on Thursday, March 26 from 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. or 4:45 to 6 p.m. Packets will not be returned. However, teachers will be contacting students to assess mastery of content. Parents, your partnership is critical. In addition, links to online learning resources will be posted to the AISD website for parent/student access.
Elementary teachers will be available and make contact with students (via Remind app phone calls and/or messages and Zoom or Google meetings) 9 to 11 a.m. And 1 to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
Secondary students (6-12) will receive instruction entirely online using Google Classroom and, in some cases, Edmentum. Instructions for the week should be posted to Google Classroom by 9 a.m. on Mondays. Links to learning resources will be posted to the AISD website for student access.
Secondary teachers (6-12) will be available and make contact with students (via phone calls through the Remind app, Google Meet, Zoom and/or email) from 9 to 11 a.m. And 1 to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
Chromebooks may be picked up on loan by a parent or guardian from 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. To 12:30 p.m., or 4:45 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at AHS. They are available to AMS and AHS families who expressed a need on the Tech Survey. In order to pick up devices on Thursday, March 26, a parent or guardian must be present and must have completed the survey by midnight Tuesday, March 24. Another Chromebook distribution will be scheduled the following week for families who complete the survey after the 24th. The survey only needs to be completed by families who do not have internet connectivity (other than a cell phone) or to a computer or tablet.
AISD is working on a solution for families who do not have internet connection other than through a phone. Information on that will be shared as soon as possible.
One possible Internet resource option: Suddenlink is offering free internet access for 60 days to any household in their service area that has a student from kindergarten through college and that does not have Internet service at home. After the first 60 free days, those affected can either cancel the service or keep it as a paying customer. Eligible households can call 888-633-0030 to enroll.
Breakfast and lunch is currently being distributed 8 to 9 a.m. And 11 a.m. to noon from the parking lot of Athens High School (708 E. College Street) to anyone in the vehicle ages 18 and under. Federal regulations require that children be present to receive the meals. Scheduled meal distribution dates are now through Thursday, March 26 and March 30-April 2. On both Thursdays, the noon meal will include extra food for the weekend.
All students taking dual credit classes at TVCC will need to refer to TVCC for information on those classes and should regularly check their TVCC email. If needed, Mrs. Cornish can direct students to related resources via email at ncornish@athensisd.net.
The parents/guardians of all special populations students will be contacted very soon via letter and phone call for information regarding continued services.
