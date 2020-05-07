Despite taking over the county-operated animal shelter April 1 in the middle of a pandemic, Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is reporting success in placing animals in homes.
“It had been closed to all adoptions for two weeks due to COVID-19, we arrived to a crowded facility,” said Gretchen Spinner, director.
Since the county was shut down, animal control was still bringing in animals, but nobody could come in to adopt. The crew, including several team members from the county run shelter, rolled up their sleeves and got to work.
“We have been heavily engaged with rescue and social media,” Spinner said. “In about 30 days, We have placed almost 100 pets in either rescues, adoption or fosters. I would say it is going well.”
With social distancing, stay-in-place orders and needing time to disinfect, the facility is doing adoptions by appointment only. There are currently no transports such as Rescue Ride, but as soon as those services begin, the shelter will increase its avenues of rescue there as well.
“We have gotten our adoptable animals up on Facebook, Petfinder, and Adopt-a-pet.com. We also have online applications for adoptions, fosters, and rescues,” Spinner said.
The shelter is in the process of being freshened up through paint and landscaping, but Spinner said the most important thing they do is place animals in loving homes.
As time goes on, Spinner said they will get a tech room, where animals will have a visiting vet come in. Currently Dr. James Morton and Friends of the Animals have been helping tremendously with services.
“Dr. Morton has been very flexible and great for us,” Spinner said.
The shelter would like to keep the rescue rate up and hopes that the majority of animals will find homes and be a source of pride. If the numbers continue as they were this month, they should be.
One way the pandemic has helped is through the increase in adoptions, fosters and families stepping up to help animals in need. With less foot traffic for rescues and a higher amount of owner surrenders, however, it has been a bit like swimming upstream.
Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting the annual Empty the Shelter event to try and help as many animals as possible find loving forever homes. This event stretches across the country, by appointment only, starting Saturday, May 9 through Sunday, May 17.
“You can adopt a pet from one of the 120 plus participating organizations for $25 and BPF will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee. Plus, for one week following this Empty the Shelters promotion, BPF will also cover the same cost for new foster families who fall in love and decide to adopt their pets. All adoptions will be facilitated by appointment only to adhere to social distancing guidelines.” BPF stated. Adoptable pets can be found on shelter websites or Facebook pages. Once an online application is submitted for a pet, shelter staff will work with potential adopters to schedule an in-person appointment with social distancing in mind.
If you’re unable to adopt, please consider supporting BPF’s upcoming virtual walkathon, Walktail, “the Best DOG-GONE Walk in the Country,” which will raise critical funds for shelters and the animals in their care. This is essential to the mission to end pet homelessness amidst the cancellation of scheduled fundraising events due to COVID-19.”
For anyone wanting to help the animals, the shelter, like many other non-profits are in desperate need of donations, frequently used items, volunteers, adoptive pet parents and willing foster families.
Fostering an animal can give an animal more time to find the right person and a home environment to relax and learn how to be part of a family. Some animals do not adjust well to a shelter environment making it hard to determine their adoptability and personality. Animals get depressed and withdrawn when under stress just like people. Fosters provide a safe place to relax while waiting for their new mom or dad to come along. Even if you can only foster for a limited time, any help is valued.
If you are interested in supporting the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter through donations, fostering, volunteering or adopting a furr-ever family member please visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AthensAnimalRescue/ , email them at info@athensanimalrescue.com or schedule an appointment by phone 903-292-1287.
