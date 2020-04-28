As the full impact of the coronavirus began to be felt across Texas in March, the Athens ISD leadership team met with members of the board of trustees to recommend the district continue to pay all its regular, full-time employees through the duration of the temporary campus closures. Soon after, a resolution was unanimously passed to do just that, ensuring that regular, full-time employees ranging from support staff to bus drivers would not miss a paycheck.
“We appreciate the seven members of our board of trustees standing with all of us during this time,” said Dr. Janie Sims, Deputy Superintendent. “The people who make up our Hornet Family make me proud.”
South Athens Elementary Reading Intervention Teacher Jane Johnson said the board’s decision demonstrated that they value district employees.
“Not only that, but also that they have a heart of compassion during this time of stress,” Johnson added. “Unity is important in the best of times, but in times like these, it makes a significant statement about our leaders. We all want to know that we matter and that someone cares.”
Board President Alicea Elliott said, “It was absolutely the right thing to do in these unprecedented times. We are proud members of the community, and we’ll always strive to support the community in the best way we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.