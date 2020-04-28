Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 61F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 61F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.