The Henderson County unemployment picture improved considerably in April over the previous month, figures from the Texas Workforce Commission show.
The county rate was 5.6% in April after a 6.5% reading for April. Other nearby counties had similar advancements.
In Texas April, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.7%, down 0.2 percentage points from March 2021. TWC reports Texas added 1,007,100 jobs over the year after shedding 1,452,600 jobs in March and April 2020 due to COVID-19 and measures taken to slow its spread.
Henderson County employment numbers told much the same story as the statewide statistics. Last year, the county lost about 3,600 jobs from March to April. That was reflected in an increase in the unemployment rate from 5.1% to 9.6%.
The number employed in March 2020 was 35,023, but fell all the way to 31,438 by the next month. In April 2021, the county was back above the number for last March, at 35,170.
The number of unemployed in Henderson County was 2,086 in the April report, down from 2,445 the month before. Last April 3,306 were jobless.
“The decrease in the unemployment rate in Texas shows continued strength of our economy,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “TWC will continue our commitment to helping Texans find jobs through career fairs and hiring events at local workforce development boards along with job matching services through MyTXCareer.com.”
The East Texas Workforce Development Area, which includes Henderson County, is still 4.7% below last April in the number employed. That’s better than the state, as a whole, which stands at 6.4%.
The following is a list of Henderson County’s neighbors, their April 2021 unemployment rate followed by the March 2021 rate.
Anderson, 5.4, 6.2
Cherokee, 6.8, 7.6
Ellis, 4.9, 5.7
Henderson, 5.6, 6.5
Kaufman, 5.5, 6.3
Navarro, 5.7, 6.9
Van Zandt, 5.1, 6.0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.