County extends emergency declaration By Rich Flowers Mar 24, 2020 2 hrs ago Henderson County Commissioners extended an emergency declaration concerning the coronavirus on Tuesday. The declaration now runs through April 7. The Henderson County Commissioners Court, on Tuesday, extended the emergency declaration, imposed on March 19 until April 7. The declaration was modified to add penalties for violations of the document.
