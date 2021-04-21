The March unemployment rate for Henderson County ticked downward a couple of percentage points, according to figures from the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county rate was 6.8%, after 6.5% in February. Statewide, the state seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.9%, unchanged from February 2021
The Henderson County number of employed rose from 35,313 to 35,578. Unemployed members of the workforce dropped from 2,554 to 2,446.
Texas Workforce Commission statistics show the state 99,000 total non-agricultural jobs over the month, marking gains in 10 of the last 11 months. Private sector employment increased 106,600 for the month.
"Positive job numbers for March continue to show Texas is on track for continued growth," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "TWC will continue to provide flexible and innovative training programs to help provide all Texans with skills they can use for workforce success."
The East Texas Workforce Development Area, which includes Henderson County among its 14 counties shows an increase of 1.8% in unemployment over the past year, from 5.2% to 7%. There were 2,279 fewer workers on the job than one year ago.
"That Texas added over 100,000 private sector jobs in the midst of a pandemic is extraordinary," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "This is great news for the workers of Texas, and TWC stands ready to help continue this growth through skills training and job matching services through MyTXCareer.com and our local workforce development boards."
The following is a list of Henderson County’s neighbors, the March 2021 unemployment rate and the Feb. 2021 rate.
• Anderson, 6.2, 6.4
• Cherokee, 7.6, 8.4
• Ellis, 5.8, 6.1
• Henderson, 6.6, 6.8
• Kaufman, 6.3, 6.7
• Navarro, 6.9, 6.7
• Van Zandt, 6.1, 6.3
