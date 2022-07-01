Updated at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 1
Although the current burn ban in place for Henderson County has canceled some of the annual fireworks shows, there are still some activities and fireworks to be seen in the area.
The burn ban does not apply to fireworks because we are not in a disaster declaration, at which point they would be banned.
If you choose to use fireworks on your own property outside of city limits, fire departments recommend to be prepared with a water-filled bucket or hose nearby and light only one at a time. If a fire does begin, please call 911 immediately.
It is against city code to discharge fireworks within city limits and a violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.
Better yet, watch firework shows put on by professionals, including one that calls itself the biggest show this side of Texas, or join in the other festivities this holiday weekend has to offer around the area.
Henderson County Courthouse reading of the Declaration of Independence
noon Friday, July 1
Begin your Fourth of July festivities with a reading done by the Henderson County Bar Association of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the courthouse at noon Friday, July 1. Electric guitarist Zane Faulhaber will be performing the National Anthem.
Athens Life Fellowship’s Annual Freedom Fest
5 p.m. Friday, July 1
This free family event begins at 5 p.m. with water bounce houses, food trucks, music, and more. Life Fellowship’s firework show has been called the “Biggest Fireworks Show in East Texas” by many and these will begin at dark.
Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake
6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2
A spectacular air show that will entertain and amaze with aerial acrobatics and an up close and personal experience with the power of fighter jets, both civilian and military. The entire air show performance takes place over Cedar Creek Lake and activities run from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Patriotic Concert at Athens First United Methodist Church
4 p.m. Sunday, July 3
The Community Choir will perform in a one-time only presentation of music to honor Veterans and current Armed Forces at the First United Methodist Church in Athens.
Bradley Street in Athens
11 a.m. Monday, July 4
The community is invited to participate in or watch the 26th annual parade with wagons, strollers, and bicycles on Bradley Street. The fun will continue with homemade ice cream, cookies, watermelon, and hot dogs after the parade.
Ben Wheeler 4th of July Celebration
7 p.m. Saturday, July 2
Festivities begin at 7 p.m and fireworks will start at dusk. Join in the fun in downtown Ben Wheeler at the Turkey Creek Country Resort.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries and the City of Athens have canceled their annual fireworks event due to the current drought and burn ban. They express their disappointment, but are putting safety as their top priority.
Chandler’s Winchester Park Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Parade have been canceled. They are looking at an alternative date once the burn ban is lifted.
