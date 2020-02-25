The Henderson County Commissioners Court accepted the 2019 racial profiling report from Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
"Our numbers are pretty normal," Hillhouse said. "We're still over 80% Caucasian."
County Judge Wade McKinney asked about a question on the report asking if physical force resulting in bodily injury had occurred during the stop.
"That's a new mandate that was added by the Legislature," Hillhouse said. "There were 2,762 stops that did not result in bodily injury and 23 stops that did."
The 23 includes both stops where the person stopped or the officer was injured.
"Just 23 injuries, out of 2,762 stops, that's amazing," McKinney said.
Commissioners also proclaimed March 2 as Texas Independence Day. Sons of the Republic of Texas Athens Chapter President Gene Pilgrim was present for the proclamation read by McKinney urging all citizens in the county to celebrate the 184th anniversary of the event.
"My ancestor died in the Alamo," Pilgrim said. "He was one of 32 from Gonzales who went to answer Austin's cry for help."
Commissioners also heard a presentation by Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott LLP for delinquent court fines. Since the county contracted with the company, they have collected going on $3 million of the outstanding money.
Commissioners also voted to:
• appoint Ronny Lawrence and Corey Ellis, to the Chandler Tax Increment Financing Board,
• sell a duty weapon to retiring sheriff's deputy John Haverly for $300;
• approve an interlocal agreement between Henderson County and the Walnut Creek Cemetery to install a culvert and perform ditch work;
• an agreement with the Bethel Christian Church to assist in an abatement of a public nuisance on church property, located in Precinct 3.
• set a public hearing for 9:20 a.m., March 17 to discuss a residential speed limit of 20 miles-per-hour on Pin Oak Drive in the Summerall Addition, located in Precinct 2.
• accept donations totaling $735 in the name of County Judge Richard Sanders for the Henderson County Animal Shelter;
• approve a contract between the county to provide a donation of $11,068.22 for each qualifying volunteer department;
• tabled a contract with the Humane Society of Cedar Creek for the Lake to run the Athens animal shelter;
• authorize payment of 2019 bills, totaling $34,615.17;
• authorize payment of 2020 bills, totaling $363,797.60.
