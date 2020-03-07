With the bids in and construction on the Cain Center renovation perhaps not far away, the work of the Citizen's Steering Committee is not done.
The Steering Committee is set to meet at 9:00 a.m. Monday, in the Derek D. Daniels Conference Room of the Athens Partnership Center, 201 West Corsicana St. The city council meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday with a Cain Center update on the agenda.
In late 2018, the city council appointed Steve Grant to head a steering committee to make a complete study of the project, including cost, scope and funding.
The committee came back with its ideas which were presented in April, 2019. The result was suggested savings and an offer of a $2.5 million contribution from the Murchison Foundation. The committee proposed capital improvements to the Cain Center totaling $5,025,000 to be done in stages.
In June, Mayor Monte Montgomery said the city council needed to reconcile the ideas generated by the Steering Committee and plans already developed for the Cain Center. Those plans cost the City about $465,000 and so the more the city could preserve those plans, the more money the city could save.
One of the major differences in the plans was the steering committee's suggestion of using the existing pool instead of constructing a new one.
On February 17, bids were opened and the city gave Construction Manager at Risk, Berry and Clay, direction concerning items they want adjusted to get the cost down to the target price of about $7.5 million. Montgomery said he ex- pected the council to be ready to make a formal presentation on the project by the March 9 meeting.
Montgomery said the work of the Steering Committee had been a key to advancing the project.
