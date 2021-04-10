Athens sales tax allocation slips

The Athens sales tax allocation is down in April, leaving the city below the 2020 totals through the fourth month.
The decrease was 3.4%, to $413,915, according to figures from Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Athens is 2.88% behind 2020 through the April allocation.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $677.3 million in sales tax allocations in April, according to a news release from Hegar. The report is based on taxes collected in February.
Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Athens showed an overall gain on sales tax allocations in 2020. So far, 2021 has seen a slowing of local sales.
Most Henderson County municipalities, showed April increases over their 2020 allocation.
Gun Barrel City, with an allocation of $318,500 was up by 3.06% for the month and is now 9.62% ahead of last year’s pace.
The county’s third largest city, Chandler was up by 15.77% for the month and is 20.98 above its 2020 showing.
Of the 16 county municipalities, 12 showed increases for April. The total had been 14 one month ago.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities followed by their April 2021 allocation, April 2020 allocation and the rate of change
Athens -$413,915.18 - $428,515.60 (-3.40%)
Berryville - $2,085.63 – $1,500.23 (39.02%)
Brownsboro - $20,884.41 - $16,460.48 (26.87%)
Caney City - $4,723.26 - $5,953.24 (-20.66%)
Chandler - $62,810.06 - $54,251.28 (15.77%
Coffee City -- $17,061.48 - $14,573.07 (17.07%)
Eustace - $9,560.45 - $8,793.16 (8.72%)
Gun Barrel City - $318,500.15 - $309,013.77 (3.06%)
Log Cabin - $3,725.27 - $3,002.71 (24.06%)
Malakoff - $37,273.35 - $36,331.75 (2.59%)
Murchison - $11,098.14 - $7,248.52 (53.10%)
Payne Springs - $11,226.51 - $9,953.02 (12.79%)
Poynor - $783.49 - $858.89 (-8.77%)
Seven Points - $48,738.31 - $41,584.31% (17.20%)
Tool - $20,024.28 - $8,447.31 (137.04%)
Trinidad - $11,873.31 - $16,042.35 (-25.98)
