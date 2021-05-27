Two Athens Police Officers were honored Monday by East Texas Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their efforts in the fight against impaired driving. Cpl. Marshall Passons and Officer Joshua Ames received awards for leading the department in DWI arrests.
"This is just a small way to show our appreciation for all the hard work that you do to educate our youth and remove drunk drivers from our streets," Kathy Davidson of East Texas MADD stated in an email to Police Chief John Densmore. "Without your agency we will never have a world with no more victims. Thank you so much for all you do to keep our communities safe."
The two officers were also recognized during the "Take the Wheel Law Enforcement Recognition" Zoom event conducted by East Texas MADD earlier this month. The keynote speaker was MADD President Alex Otte.
"Prior to working in law enforcement, I never really paid much thought to the motorists around me or to how an intoxicated driver could really change the direction of my life and/or end it completely," Ames said. "However, since I began my law enforcement career in 2019, I have observed first hand the consequences of DWI-related crashes. It really puts in perspective how fragile life is and how easily a poor, senseless decision can not only change someone else's life, but that of an innocent person, their family, and friends lives as well."
"DWI enforcement helps with keeping the community safe while traveling on public roadways, it is a safety measure for the suspected impaired driver as well," Passons said. "Aside from the large amounts of paperwork, impaired drivers can sometimes cause damage to personal and public property and injuries to themselves and/or others. Impaired driver's effect all parties involved."
