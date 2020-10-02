Through the years, unpaid fines and fees from Athens Municipal Court have accumulated until there is a substantial amount of money outstanding.
On Monday, the Athens City Council discussed doing something about it. City Finance Director Mandie Quigg said the municipal court accounts receivable had been a topic of conversation for many years.
“The percent un-collectible from 2015 to currently, the city has increased that by 53%,” Quigg said. “That’s a huge difference.”
About $583,000 of the uncollected fines are from 1996 to 2005 and are considered harder to collect than more recent cases.
Quigg said cases are currently only sent for collection when they are in the warrant stage. The city has been sending pre-warrant letters to try to step up payments.
In 2016, the city engaged a collection agency to go after unpaid fees and fines.
Quigg said she would like to go out for new collection agency proposals at the end of 2020-2021.
The council also appointed Donna Meredith to take the seat on the Athens Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors that had been filled by Carmen Hunt. Hunt had served the maximum three, two-year terms on the board.
“This is big for our city keeping the right people on EDC,” Mayor Monte Montgomery said.
Councilman Aaron Smith said Hunt had been outstanding during her time on the board.
John Trent and Morgan Jones were re-appointed to seats. There are seven board positions.
The council conducted a final reading on end-of-fiscal-year changes to the 2020 budget.
The biggest adjustment was removing $1,335,000 from the emergency reserve in the TexPool Account and moving it to the newly created Utilities Capital fund.
Another agenda item that won approval was the cost of fees and services under the code of ordinances. Fees were set for the city collection site on Aaron Street. A load from a car is $6, a pickup truck $16, a pickup with side-boards $32 and from all other vehicles $12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.