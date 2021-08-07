The rise of COVID-19 cases comes as school resumes in Athens. Faculty, parents and students alike are trying to navigate public school with new challenges and concerns. The Athens Review contacted Toni Garrard Clay, AISD Communications Coordinator and Athens Mayor, to find out what they should expect this year.
Q: With the 40% rise of COVID-19 cases in Henderson County, what is AISD doing to protect students and teachers?
A: Athens ISD offers free COVID-19 testing to all staff and students upon request. We also ask parents to carefully monitor their students and keep them home if they exhibit any signs of COVID-19 and, of course, to keep them home if they have tested positive for the virus.
With Gov. Abbott’s executive order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring face coverings, Athens ISD does not have the option to mandate masks. However, staff and students are all welcome to wear them. And, in fact, we did see several choosing to do just that as students returned to school on Monday.
Wherever possible, we are striving to keep three feet of distance; being fastidious about cleaning surfaces; working on installing high-tech ionizing air filters in rooms and spaces across the district; utilizing see-through barriers where possible; and we continuing to track student movement to the greatest extent possible for the purposes of notification of potential exposure.
We also encourage not only our own AISD school family, but all eligible community members to become vaccinated. Toward that end, we have hosted and/or arranged for at least three separate vaccination clinics, the most recent being community wide.
Q: What can parents expect as they return to school this year?
A: Given the measures listed above, we have not yet returned to pre-pandemic “normalcy.” However, we have opened up our offices to in-person visits and are, at this time, planning field trips to resume. However, everything is, of course, subject to change as the rates of infection do the same.
Q: Have any programs been shut down or altered?
A: We are still prohibiting campus visitations during breakfast and lunch. At this time, there are no programs shut down or altered. But, again, that could change if rates continue to climb.
Q: Will you be hosting another vaccine clinic?
A: We recently hosted a community wide clinic at Athens High School to offer anyone 12 and older the Pfizer vaccine. A follow-up clinic will be held at the high school on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to administer second doses. Anyone 12 and up who would like to receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at that time is welcome to attend, or who needs a second dose of the vaccine after having received their first dose elsewhere. Anyone receiving a first dose at the Aug. 18 clinic, however, will need to arrange for the second dose at another pharmacy or clinic.
Though we have nothing further out than that scheduled at the moment, we are entirely open to the possibility.
If you would like more information on Athens ISD, visit their Facebook page which is updated regularly. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov.
