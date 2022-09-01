One of the most telling statistics to come out of the opening night Athens' 34-27 win over Brownsboro is that two Hornets rushed for 100 yards.
It took running back Jamauri Manning 14 carries to get 101, while quarterback Ty Arroyo zipped for 100 on 17 carries and three scores. Zay Hull added some tough yards inside and one touchdown.
The passing game complemented the runs with Arroyo hitting 14-23 for 164 yards and a score.
"We found a way to win when we really didn't play our best," Athens Coach Zac Harrell said. "We came out and played really well, but we got a little tired."
Athens struck first when Arroyo popped in from the one-yard-line to cap a drive highlighted by a long Manning run.
Arroyo added the second Athens score, skipping home from 19 yards out. Zay Hull powered four yards to send the Hornets up 21-0.
That's when the Brownsboro passing game led by quarterback Jaxyn Rogers started to connect. He hit Dylan Downey from 23 yards away to put the Bears on the scoreboard and squelch Athens' momentum.
From that point both teams continued to move the ball until the dramatic conclusion.
Both teams made critical defensive plays when the game hung in the balance. Late in the 3rd quarter, with Athens up 34-21, the Bears had driven to the Athens 20 when Des Garrett stepped in front of a Rogers pass for an interception in the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, when Athens had the ball in Brownsboro territory, trying to hold on to the 34-27 lead, Arroyo ran to his left and looked to have room for a first down. The Bears Levi Oliver supplied a solo tackle to give the ball back to Brownsboro with 2.29 left.
Brownsboro's final drive was in jeopardy on a third down and twenty facing Rogers. He hit a pass, but the receiver came up just short, setting up the crucial Athens fourth down stop.
"They have a good offense," Harrell said. "You hold them under 30 and I thought for sure we were going to win."
Harrell praised Brownsboro quarterback Rogers and receiver Gekyle Baker, but added "I'm really proud of our defense."
This week, Athens visits Waxahachie Life while Brownsboro is at home against Fairfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.