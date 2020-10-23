The Athens Hornets lost a heart breaker to the Palestine Wildcats 28-27 Thursday in junior varsity action at Bruce Field.
Palestine scored the game-winner with 2:17 remaining as Fabian Marquez found Cayden Patton wide open for 30-yards. The Wildcats went for two, but missed the conversion for the 28-27 lead.
Athens (4-4 overall, 1-3 in District 9-4A, Division I play) had a 21-8 lead with 8:12 remaining in the third quarter on Kaleb Russell’s 3-yard TD run. The Hornets went for two as Jermarius Moore found Jaycob Mingus for the conversion.
Palestine then had an 11-yard TD run by Kobey Taylor to cut the deficit to 21-14 with 9:03 remaining in regulation.
Following an onside kick recovery by Aydon Cook, Bobby Thomas scored on a 10-yard run. The Hornets went for two, but the pass was intercepted with 6:53 remaining for the 27-14 lead.
Palestine cut it to 27-22 on a quarterback sneak of 1-yard by Noah Birtman with 5:54 left for the 27-22 deficit.
Earlier in the contest, Palestine opened the scoring on a long kickoff return by Taylor for the 8-0 lead with 9:46 in the first quarter.
Athens took the lead as Moore rumbled 13 yards for the touchdown for the 8-7 lead. Sammy Bautista booted the PAT good with 4:56 remaining.
Moore scored his second TD on a 15-yard run with 2:41 remaining in the first half for the 13-8 lead.
The Athens sub-varsity teams return to action Thursday as they travel to Kilgore to face the Bulldogs.
Kickoff at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium is set for 5 p.m. with the freshman, followed by the junior varsity.
The final home game for the Hornets is set for Nov. 5 against the Mabank Panthers. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. with the freshman.
