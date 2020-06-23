Driving continued to get a bit more expensive for Athens area motorists over the past couple of weeks.
GasBuddy.com on Monday was showing $1.71 for a gallon of regular as the Athens low. That's well above the Texas low of $1.39 reported at a station in Houston.
GasBuddy reported that nationwide, prices have gone up for eight straight weeks and had reached $2.12 per gallon on Monday. The site compiles data from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations arond the country.
According to GasBuddy, in Athens, both the Murphy USA and Brooshire's on E. Tyler street were charging $1.71 per gallon. The Valero on W. Cayuga Drive was posting $1.76., while the Exxon on S. Palestine had a price of $1.79. The price at the Shell station on E. Tyler street was $1.85, as was the price at the Conoco on S. Palestine.
The low price in Gun Barrel City, at Murphy USA, stood at $1.75 on Monday, equal to the price at the Brookshire's on 3rd Street in Mabank.
Three weeks ago, on June 1, GasBuddy reported the lowest prices in Athens were $1.57 per-gallon at the Valero on S. Prairieville, the Murphy USA on East Tyler and the Brookshire's on East Tyler.
GasBuddy president Patrick DeHan said more and more motorists are feeling safe to get behind the wheel which is driving the price of gas upward.
"For now, it's likely that we remain on this path of rising prices," DeHan said, " but we wont see gas prices snap back to normal for some time yet."
The summer season started with the lowest Memorial Day prices since 2003. Predictions called for more Americans to be taking road trips rather than flying, which will increase the demand for gas.
