Several local events have been organized in memory of Ashley Koonce in order to raise awareness of domestic violence and raise funds for her final expenses. Koonce was tragically killed in a possible domestic violence dispute Feb. 22.
According to the family “She was a ball of energy, lived and loved life to the fullest and could brighten any day with her contagious laugh. Ashley's greatest joy came from being a Mom to her babies. She would do anything for her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.”
A memorial drive is being hosted in memory of Koonce at noon on Sunday. Participants will be meeting at Coleman Park, Athens and will do a lap or two around Athens square and then head back to Coleman Park. Donations are appreciated, but not required. All proceeds will be given to the family for final expenses and to help care for the three children left without a mother. They have requested no burnouts, donuts and minimal revving.
Park Highlands Nursing and Rehab, where Ashley's mother was employed, is hosting a silent auction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 4. Those wishing to make donations have until Monday March 2. Please contact Becky Wilbanks at PHNR for details. There is also a donation jar in the lobby.
According to reports, Koonce was fatally shot in her mothers front yard as she attempted to flee an abusive relationship with Dameon Williams. Koonce had no life insurance. Williams turned himself in later Saturday and is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
Services for Koonce are being held at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church on Loop 7. A viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday with service to follow.
A gofundme has also been setup in her honor “Ashley Koonce Funeral cost and childrens fund”:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ashley-koonce-funeral-cost-and-children-funds?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
