Calling all artists, photographers and gardening enthusiasts. The Henderson County Art Club and the East Texas Arboretum are joining together for a joint project. They have planned an Art Show and Plant Sale for people of various interests. The Arboretum and the Henderson County Art Club know that this area has a surfeit of talented gardeners and artist working in this locality. If you are interested in spring flowers for your garden, and enjoy art work, this will be a fun day for you.
The Art Club knows that there are many artists in this area working in different media and we would like to showcase your efforts in our annual spring show.
This will be the 93rd year that the Henderson County Art Club has hosted its annual Spring Show and Sale set for March 30, 31, and April 1. Show organizers would like to invite all area artists and photographers to enter their work. Entry forms are available via the Club web page at: www.hendersoncountyart.org
Postmark deadline for pre-registration is Thursday, March 23rd. Delivery date for art and photography is from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at the East Texas Arboretum, 1601 Patterson Road, in Athens.
Late registration is available on delivery day for an increased fee of $12 per piece. Youth artwork is free for the first piece and $2 each for additional pieces.
Time flies, so get out the frames and cut the mats. We want to see what everyone has been working on.
Call 903-675-7800 or email Toni Stanford at tonilee47@hotmail.com for more info.
