Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Athens has received the Nursing Home and Skilled Nursing Facility Quality Improvement Award from TMF® Health Quality Institute. The TMF Quality Improvement Award program recognizes facilities in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas that have undertaken quality initiatives to improve outcomes in resident care and improve their performance on specific national quality measures.
The TMF Nursing Home and Skilled Nursing Facility Quality Improvement Award program is based on achievements in 2018. Nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities were evaluated based on quality measure data they reported to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Out of nearly 2,500 nursing homes and facilities in the four-state region, 575 have received awards for reaching quality improvement goals.
“We are proud to have achieved this recognition. Our success illustrates our commitment to resident safety and to delivering quality health care,” said Mary Pfeifer, COO of Advanced Healthcare Solution. “It was a significant amount of work, but well worth it because it was the right thing to do for our residents.”
“TMF is proud to recognize these nursing homes and facilities for promoting quality improvement activities and their senior management for promoting a quality culture,” said Tom Manley, CEO of TMF Health Quality Institute. “Quality improvement is a complex and demanding process, and we thank Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Athens for their commitment to improving the health of residents and the efficiency of health care.”
“Proven standards of care can save lives,” said Barbara Eubanks, Administrator of Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Athens. “We will continue to enhance our quality improvement efforts through our collaboration with partners and with TMF Health Quality Institute to ensure that every resident gets the right care at the right time, every time.”
The TMF Nursing Home and Skilled Nursing Facility Quality Improvement Award honors facilities that have improved their performance on these specific national quality measures:
Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Athens
• Achieve a score of 6 or better on the Nursing Home Quality Composite Measure on one out of four quarters of the data reporting period.
• Decrease unnecessary use of antipsychotic medications by a 15-percent relative improvement rate from baseline to re-measurement period or an absolute rate of 12 percent or lower.
Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Athens
• Achieve an 18-percent relative improvement from baseline to re-measurement period for re-admissions or an absolute re-admissions rate of 9 percent or lower.
For more information on the awards program, see the TMF Health Quality Institute awards website at https://award.tmf.org.
