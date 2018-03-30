Last weekend, many of the world’s top competitors saddled up for Rodeo Austin.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association show in Austin offered competitors $523,204.
It was the last sizable winter indoor pro rodeo of the year that can make a big difference in helping competitors qualify for the Dec. 6-15 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
The Austin rodeo used a tournament format to determine champions. It was a cash cow for 2016 PRCA tie-down roping champion Tyson Durfey of Weatherford who clinched the title and earned $19,121 as he attempts to earn an 11th trip to the NFR.
During the final round on Saturday, March 24, Durfey clinched the tie-down roping title with a time of 9.4 seconds. Five-time NFR qualifier Clint Cooper finished second with a 9.8.
After clinching the title, Durfey is ranked No. 6 in the PRCA’s 2018 tie-down roping world title race with $32,540.
According to prorodeo.com, the other Austin rodeo winners were bareback rider Caleb Bennett (87 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Black Kat); steer wrestlers Cole Edge and Josh Garner (4.0 seconds each); team ropers Marcus Theriot/Cody Doescher (4.8 seconds); saddle bronc rider Clay Elliott (89.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Wound Up); barrel racer Lisa Lockhart (14.97 seconds); and bull rider Sage Kimzey (90 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rug Rat).
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Eduardo Aparecido, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, clinched the title at the March 23-24 Built Ford Tough Series tour stop in Glendale, Ariz., which is in the Phoenix area.
He collected a $38,700 paycheck.
Aparecido is ranked No. 5 in the 2018 world title race with 1,470.83 points. Ramon de Lima is ranked No. 1 with 1,740.
Six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo contestant Chris Harris Jr., 41, died in a fire that destroyed the large building in Laguna Park in Bosque County in which he lived and housed his collection of classic cars, authorities confirmed March 23.
The building, in the Meridian area, is owned by Harris, who dabbled in antique and classic cars. Harris qualified for the NFR in bareback riding in 1998-2000 and 2006-2008. He had $870,953 in career earnings.
On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association circuit, Sam Houston State's women’s rodeo team is ranked No. 1 in the NIRA’s Southern Region 2017-2018 women’s team title race after competing in the March 23-24 Hill College Rodeo in Hillsboro. Taylor Rae Frenzel of Trinity Valley Community College finished third in break-away roping at the Hill Rodeo. TVCC's Tyler James Crone finished third in team roping heading.
The traditional Walker County Fair PRCA rodeo in Huntsville is coming soon. The 2018 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association show is April 6-7.
Tuf Cooper, who has residences in Decatur and Weatherford, recently surpassed the milestone mark of $2 million in lifetime earnings on the PRCA circuit. Cooper, the 2017 PRCA world all-around champion, currently is ranked No. 1 in the 2018 world all-around standings.
The National Cutting Horse Association Super Stakes began Thursday, March 29, and runs through Sunday, April 22, at Fort Worth's Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.
The 26th Tuff Hedeman Championship Challenge is April 7 at Fort Worth's Cowtown Coliseum.
