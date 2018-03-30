The soccer season for the Athens Lady Hornets came to an end Thursday with a 2-1 loss to the Henderson Lady Lions in the Class 4A, Region II bi-district playoffs.
The match was played at Mewbourne Field on the campus of All-Saints Episcopal School.
The Class 4A state semifinalist from last year finished the year with a record of 12-12-2 under coach Mark Hall.
The No. 23-ranked team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association improved to 19-5-2 with the victory.
Henderson opened up the scoring with 34:06 remaining in the first half on a header by Dabria Shanks off of a corner kick.
Athens had a chance to tie the match on a shot by Taylor Stiles, but the shot went wide right.
In the second half, Henderson took a 2-0 lead on a cross that found its way inside the left post with 17:09 remaining.
The lone goal for the Lady Hornets came with 16:45 as Rachel Young scored on a penalty kick, after Kate Nieto was tackled inside the penalty box.
The contest was the final match for Makayla Lewis, Young, Leslie Rodriguez, Bianca Rodriguez, Reiley Spears, Briana Garcia, Amy Lopez and Samantha Banuelos.
Kilgore 5, Athens 4
The Athens Hornets soccer team also ended its season in the bi-district round with a 5-4 loss to the Kilgore Bulldogs Thursday in Bullard.
With the loss, first-year coach Brendan Rich's squad ends the year with a record of 6-14-2.
It was the final game for seniors Orlando Ruiz, Jorge Gonzalez, Alexis Carranza, Ronaldo Soto and Rafael Aguilar.
