Henderson County's unemployment rate for February was identical to the previous month, according to figures from the Texas Workforce Commission.
Henderson County was at 3.9 percent, the same as in January. The county ended 2017 with 3.5 percent unemployed in December.
The county workforce of 36,024 was slightly larger in February than the 35,622 reported in January. The number unemployed rose slightly from 1,401 to 1,406.
Most of Henderson County's neighbors also saw little change for the month.
TWC reported Texas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4 percent in February and remains below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent. The Texas economy added 40,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in February, which marked 20 consecutive months of employment growth. Over the year, Texas added 285,200 jobs for an annual employment growth rate 2.3 percent in February.
“We are encouraged to see the Texas economy continue to expand at a solid pace with Texas employers adding 40,500 jobs over the month for a total of 285,200 jobs gained over the year,” according to a press release. “Texas’ continued addition of jobs demonstrates the competitive advantages and market opportunities available to our employers and world-class workforce to compete and succeed.”
In Athens, help for job-seekers can by found at the East Texas Workforce Center on Murchison Street, across from the Henderson County Justice Center.
“Our state continues to build on its successes,” the press release shows. “We need to continue these efforts in building a better prepared workforce by continuing to offer training programs and training onsite. Our Skills Development Fund provides training grants to jobs, businesses and workers to fulfill a specific need we see in the workforce. We need to solve the problem of not having enough skilled workers by increasing opportunities for customizing job-training.”
The following is a list of Henderson County's neighbors, followed by the February unemployment rate and the January rate.
• Anderson — 3.2, 3.2
• Cherokee — 4.6, 4.6
• Ellis — 3.4, 3.3
• Kaufman — 3.6, 3.5
• Navarro — 4.0, 4.2
• Van Zandt — 3.6, 3.7
