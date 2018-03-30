A group of retired and mostly military veterans meet once a week at Cherry Laurel Cake Shoppe to discuss the current events of the day. The men have many opinions from draining the swamp to how to deal with the DACA students.
And they all say they voted for Donald Trump because he said he would drain the swamp. That is exactly what they are expecting him to do.
“I think he underestimated how large the swamp was,” said Steve Hennan, a retired Athens resident.
The six men who met attending church together and volunteering for A Labor of Love agree that “Trump would be a good president if everyone would let him do what he campaigned on. He's much smarter than he is given credit for. He needs to go further to the right.”
He and the other men believe Trump is not getting credit for what he has accomplished, such as moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel and eliminating many regulations from the Obama administration.
“We have way too many professional politicians,” Athens resident Chuck Gibson said. “I don't believe Trump wants to divide the country, but his opposition does.”
When talking about the immigration issue, Gary Gunderson said that “I have no problem with immigrants. They need to go through the steps of becoming an American citizen. The girl at the hair salon is Vietnamese. She went through the process and is glad to be an American.”
Hennan offered his view on immigration.
“A lot of the DACA students have become doctors, nurses and become successful people,” he said. “I have no problem with that. What I have a problem with are the ones who come over the border illegally. All I ask is they go through the process. My wife, when she came to this country, went through the process.”
Gibson believes the Dreamers need to go through the channels to become citizens.
“They have 36 Dreamer teachers at Dallas ISD. Why did they not go through the process of becoming legal while getting their teacher's degree. That's my questions. No one will respond to it. And I don't like Facebook because it is mostly rumors. I saw on the news the other day a young man who is getting ready to be a doctor. If they don't do something, he will have to go away.”
As for as tariffs on steel and aluminum, they say they are good for the country.
“I think Trump can negotiate a better deal,” Hennan said. “He surrounds himself with successful people.”
These men rely on Medicare for health insurance, but they believe the Affordable Care Act was the wrong direction to take.
“What Obamacare was designed to do is become a single payer system,” Hennan said. “They wanted us to have Canada's systems. But it's not all that great. It could take you two months to get an MRI unless you know someone.”
Some elected officials say Trump owes his victory to rural America, where some Democratic voters feel they have been abandoned by the Democratic Party.
Few Democrats represent rural areas in Texas.
The last Democrat to represent Henderson County in the Texas Legislature was Clyde Alexander, who served Henderson County for 14 years. Alexander retired from the Texas House in 2003.
Rural voters lean toward supporting Trump, so it's no surprise that Ken Jeffcott, Gibson, Gunderson, Steve Drake, Hennan and Carlson will support Trump in 2020 if he decides to run for re-election. The men say they have not lost confidence in the president.
