Athens officials are asking area artists to decorate bricks from the original Texan Theater to be exhibited and sold.
“'Art on the Bricks'” is a community-based fundraiser, sponsored and hosted by the city of Athens, designed to unite local artists and community members,” according to a press release. “The purpose of 'Art on the Bricks' is to recognize the historic presence of The Texan Theater and celebrate the revitalized Texan as a live-music and events venue while encouraging the growth of fine-arts awareness in Athens.”
Money raised will go to Art Gallery 211, a non-profit community art gallery for the promotion, education and support of fine arts in Athens.
“Participants will donate their artistic creations on the bricks to this effort, though artists will retain copyrights to their original images,” the press release shows. “Participants will grant the city of Athens, The Texan and Gallery 211 permission to use photographic reproductions of the artwork in publicizing, advertising and promoting the fundraiser. Bricks remain the property of the city of Athens until sold.”
Also:
• Bricks may be picked up at Gallery 211 during business hours from Monday through Friday. Only bricks from the original Texan will be accepted. Arrangements to pick up bricks after hours may be made by calling 903-292-1746. For those interested, a limited number of the small ceramic tiles from the facade of The Texan are available for inclusion in the project.
• Bricks may be decorated in any style, genre or subject except for graphically explicit sexual, criminal or violent images. Any images deemed inappropriate by the jury panel will not be exhibited. Materials used should be durable and may cover only five sides of the brick, leaving the stamped side (or one long, flat side) unpainted.
Artists may choose to sign on this unpainted side but not on the artwork displayed. Three-dimensional artwork may be applied to the bricks but must not protrude more than two inches above and more than two inches beyond the sides of the bricks.
The deadline for delivery of finished bricks to Gallery 211 is 5:30 p.m. on June 1. The exhibition, reception and sale of the bricks will be at The Texan, at 209 East Tyler St., on June 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All bricks will be judged with ribbons awarded to the top three in each of these categories — youth, amateur and professional. The nine prize-winning bricks will be on exhibit and sold in a special auction.
All artists participating in the creation of these works will receive recognition and may be photographed with their bricks.
For questions regarding project, call Community Services Coordinator Adrianna Hinds at 903-675-5131, or e-mail info@athenstx.gov.
